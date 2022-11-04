SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph “B.J.” Miller, 43, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center.



He was born February 9, 1979 in Salem, Ohio, to James J. Miller and Terry L. Straub.



“B.J.” graduated from United Local High School in Hanoverton, Ohio, in 1997. He then attended Tiffin University for two years and graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee in 2001. “B.J.” excelled in golf and tennis earning four varsity letters in each sport. He also earned two varsity letters in golf at Tiffin.

“B.J.” worked 21 years at AT&T.



He is survived by his father, James J. Miller; mother, Terry L. (Bob) Casto; daughter, Annabeth Raine Miller; brother, Michael J. (Missy) Miller; niece and nephew, Cameron and Hailey Miller.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clyde E. and Esther E. Miller and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Patricia Straub.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stark Memorial, 1014 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio. A procession will follow, where there will be a funeral service at Hope Cemetery Chapel in Salem at 12:30 p.m.

