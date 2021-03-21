William Adams, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Adams, 89, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hospice House surrounded by his family. Bill was born on August 7, 1931 in Charleston, WV, a son of the late William H. and Mattie S. (Berry) Adams.

He was a 1949 graduate of Leetonia High School.

Bill worked as an appliance repairman at Sheely’s for over 20 years

Upon retirement, he enjoyed fishing and riding on his pontoon boat. For many years he repaired his friends and neighbors’ boats at Guilford Lake.

When he wasn’t tinkering on fixing boats, he was taking trips with Barb and their best friends Dale and Ann Berger. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His Grandsons were his pride and joy. He spent many hours watching them play sports.

He was a member of the Salem First Methodist Church.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara (Dickey) Adams of Salem; one daughter Ruth (Randy) Baker of Salem; one son, Robert Adams of California; three grandsons, Landon, Keaton and Jenson Baker and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, James Barrett and Blair Adams.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.startmemorial.com.

