SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Grieb, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

He was born March 8, 1945 in Westerly, Rhode Island, son of the late William A., Sr. and Mildred France (Daerr) Grieb.

William was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked at General Motors, Fisher Body. William started as a tool and die maker and completed his career as co-manager of quality control for the fabrication plant.

He was an avid golfer and involved with the Salem Golf Club and the Verandah Golf Club. William was a life-time member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus and the Moose Club. He loved his family, friends, woodworking projects and time on the golf course.

Survivors include his wife, Adrienne L. Grieb; children, Eric W. (Catherine) Grieb of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Renee A. (Joseph) Glover of McMurray, Pennsylvania, Jason Leggett, Taira (Andrew) Schul and Alex Leggett; grandchildren, Connor (Macy) Grieb, Rowan (Lacy) Grieb, Kaylee Grieb, Jessica, Natalie and Lindsey Glover, Nicole and Mason Schul, Marlee and Noah Sotkovsky, Dylan Leggett and a great-grandchild on the way and siblings, Richard (Shelly) Grieb of San Jose, California, Karen (Andrew) Giran of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania and Terri (Dale) Gerhardt of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

His first wife, LaVonne Grieb, preceded him in death.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Burial will be held at Monongahela Cemetery in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

