William A. Devlin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Devlin, 81, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his sons residence.

William was born June 27, 1938 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Arthur Ambrose and Edith Marjorie (Stock) Devlin.

He was a graduate of Toronto High School and then was drafted in the United States Army.

William was a carpet installer for various different companies over the years.

He attended Real Life Church in Salem.

His true joys were spending time with family and vacationing to the beach.

He is survived by one son, William (Christina) Devlin of Salem; two grandchildren, Rebecca (Brandon) Carver of Salem and William (Shyla Vogel) Devlin of Salem and three great-grandchildren, Wylen, Westyn and Camden.

Besides his parents, William was preceded by his wife the love of his life, Mary Lou Devlin, whom he married June 6, 1959, died March 4, 2016. Three sisters and two bothers also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Jim Dotson officiating.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery, with military honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

Material donations in William’s name may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 2388 B Southeast Blvd., Salem, OH 44460.

