SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Lee Cartwright, 74, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

He was born November 27, 1947, son of the late Samuel and Gladys Cartwright in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He was raised by his mother along with his two late brothers, Robert and Donald Ankney.

He moved to North Lima in 1964 and attended North Lima High School graduating in 1966.

After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. He went to basic training in Texas, then aircraft weapons school in Colorado; he then had additional aircraft training in Florida. Wayne served a 13-month tour in Phu Cat, Vietnam. He flew patrols in a Spooky 3-gun PC-47 cargo plane over Saigon with over 800 combat hours, earning 8 air medals and two distinguished flying crosses.

After an honorable discharge in 1970, he started at R&R Mack Inc. as a diesel mechanic. He worked there for 18 years and loved his R&R family! Then he started at the United States Post Office retiring in 2016.

Wayne met his beloved wife, Carol, in August 1968 and they wed on July 31, 1971. Wayne and Carol settled in Columbiana and raised four children.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Christine (David) Bellish of Union and Carrie (Tom) Toth of New Waterford; sons, Greg Cartwright of Columbiana and Brooks Cartwright of Cleveland. He also had three beloved grandchildren, Owen Bellish of Alliance, Lauren Bellish of Union and Emma Cartwright of Leetonia. Wayne also leaves his lifelong best friend, David Daley of Salem. He also loved his Shih Tzu, Charlie.

Wayne had a lifelong passion for working on cars and hot rodding. And he loved his Star Trek!

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Doug DeMar officiating at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery and a luncheon will follow.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and aides at Heritage Manor for their excellent care over the years.

