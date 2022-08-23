SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Kirby Laughlin, 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Niles, Ohio on October 6, 1925 to the late Philip and Martha Jean (Hamilton) Laughlin.

Kirby was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1943.

After graduation, he honorably served his country during WWII, in the Army Air Corps.

After the war, ever athletic and intelligent, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Mount Union College, Class of 1953.

Kirby married Celia Thorpe in 1954 and together they raised three children, Kirby L. Laughlin, James Laughlin and Lisa (Laughlin) Guthrie.

He tenured a career at Society National Bank of Cleveland, from which he retired after 25+ years of service. After retirement, he and wife, Celia moved to Pinehurst, NC where Kirby embarked on a profession as a Licensed Real Estate Agent.

He was a very active member of the Lyndhurst, Ohio community serving on the Board of Directors – YMCA, President of Brush High School Booster Club, President of Rotary Club, President of the NE Ohio Chapter of Boy Scouts, and a member of Elks Lodge #305. In his youth, Kirby was a very talented baseball player. He played on the 1959 Sepper Corp NABF National Championship baseball team. He earned a jersey and spot on the roster of the Cleveland Indian’s farm team.

Passionate for athletics, Kirby refereed and umpired Cleveland area high school & college sports including football, basketball, and track & field; at Division III colleges, like John Carroll University and Mount Union College. He served as president of The Cleveland Football Officials Association, NEO Track Officials Association and The IAABO Board 55 Basketball Officials Association.

Kirby is survived by his sons, Kirby (Jill) Laughlin of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and James (Barbara) Laughlin of Salem; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Guthrie of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Lauren Laughlin Horst, Olivia Laughlin, Brett Laughlin, and Cade Guthrie and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Celia (Thorpe) Laughlin and loving grandson, Alex Laughlin.

No public services will be held.

In Kirby’s honor, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

