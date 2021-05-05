Wayne Ewing Miner, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Ewing Miner, 76, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born August 1, 1944 in Leetonia, son of the late Carol O. and Alice L. (Coffman) Miner.

Wayne was a self-employed painter and maintenance worker for 20 years.

His wife, Marjory Jean (Libert) Miner whom he married October 26, 1971 preceded him in death April 2, 2005.

Survivors include his son, Wayne B. “Little Wayne” Miner of Vermillion; stepson, John Black of Negley; two stepdaughters, Nancy Faulkner and Diana Hightland, of Salem; two sisters, Shirley Hartman and Sandra Wilson-Burkholder, both of Salem; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, a stepdaughter, Donna Welch; two brothers, Tom and Carl Miner and two sisters, Carol Abblett and Mabel Pew also preceded him in death.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

