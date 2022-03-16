SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne E. Dickey, 59, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 23, 1962 in Salem, Ohio, son of Arnold A. Dickey Sr. and the late Marcia (Vulcan) Dickey.

Wayne was a truck driver for many years, retiring in 1998 due to an accident.

He was a Christian by faith. Wayne was an avid Nascar fan and also enjoyed playing card games with friends.

Survivors include his father, Arnold A. Dickey Sr.; son, Josh (Tammy) Dickey of Columbiana; two daughters, Beth (Jonathan) Absher of Knoxville, Tennessee and Charlayna Davis of New Middletown; sister, Becky Dickey of Leetonia; two brothers, Arnold Dickey Jr. and Christopher Dickey, both of Salem; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his mother, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Andy Dickey.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Franklin Square Cemetery,

