Wayne A. Allio, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne A. Allio, 82, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 14, 1938 in Titusville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Howard C. and Helen (Gilmore) Allio.

Wayne served in the United States Navy where he maintained the ship’s interior communication system on the USS Skylark and USS Fulton.

He worked as Chief Broadcast Engineer at WSOM, WQXK, WHLO and WTOF radio, retiring in 2003.

Wayne was a member of the Salem Historical Society.

He loved NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians.

Survivors include his wife, Judith (Pelliccioni) Allio whom he married June 4, 1966; daughter, Cristina (Louis) Huffman of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sisters, Pauline Vaughn of Canton, Joyce Allio of Knox, Pennsylvania, Julie Russell of Tylersburg, Pennsylvania, Jane Detrie of Lucinda, Pennsylvania and Mary Cable Slaugenhaupt of Knox, Pennsylvania; brothers, Charles Allio of Lucinda, Pennsylvania, Kenneth Allio of Commerce Township, Michigan, Roger Allio and Gary Allio, both of Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, a brother, Howard E. Allio also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12 at the funeral home with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

For the safety of the Allio family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Historical Society, 208 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wayne A. Allio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: