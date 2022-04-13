SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren ”Dan” Daniel Rhodes, Sr., 61, unexpectedly passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 29, 1960 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Warren “Pete” and Evelyn Scott Rhodes.

Dan grew up in New Springfield, Ohio and was a Christian through Assemblies of God. He studied at ITT Technical Institute earning a degree as a Computer Electronic Technician Engineer and was employed at Cattron in Warren, Ohio.

Dan was a wonderful man and friend. Anyone that knew him, knows what a kind, loving person he was. He always had a kind smile on his face and a hug for everyone. Dan was an avid Browns fan and loved spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure and privilege to have known him.

Dan is survived by his wife, Michelle A. Rhodes, who he married July 15, 1989; a sister, Dee Steitz; brother, David Rhodes; four children and 11 grandchildren who endearingly called him G-pa. Warren D. Rhodes, Jr. and his fiancée, Jessica Torok and grandson, Xander, Annette D. Rhodes and her fiancé, Bradford Echo and granddaughter, Abriana, Scotty L. Carlisle and grandsons, Scotty, Justin, Derryk and Eathan, Rebecca M. Zeigler and her companion, Jason Jakubisn and grandchildren, Brit, Ryan, Andrew, Jayden and Dakota; several nieces and nephews and friends and all who will miss him beyond measure.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved twin sister, Wendee Raynes Klimack.

A very small private gathering will be held this week for immediate family. Private disposition arrangements are being held. A beautiful outdoor Celebration of Life memorial service will be announced and held in the near future where we will welcome all of Dan’s family and friends to share their love and respect.

We will forever adore and remember you fondly – we will stand taller and stronger, knowing you are now watching over us and rejoicing with our loved ones who have gone on before.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.