Wanda Lee Marroulis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Lee Marroulis, age 84, died at 6:14 a.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 22, 1935, in Flemington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Jasper and Genevieve (Fowler) Faulkiner.

Wanda worked for the Dunkin Donuts for 20 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Mark) Leider of Salem; three stepsons, Ted (Carolyn) Marroulis and Bob (Rita) Marroulis both of Salem and Bill Marroulis of Steubenville; two granddaughters and stepgrandchildren.

Three brothers and a sister also preceded her in death.

Memorial calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

No services will be held.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

