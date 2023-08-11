SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda L. Bolen (Morrow), 77 of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born to the late Harold L. and Edith M. (Plunkett) Morrow on May 7, 1946, in Salem.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tina (Leibhart) Cunningham of Lisbon and Lisa Mannion (Charles McMaster) of Fort Myers, Florida; three grandsons, Aaron (Sarah), Mark and Austin and one great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dana L. Bolen.

Wanda was extremely crafty, often incorporating flowers in her crafts and was an amazing cook. Her potato soup is described by her family as being “world famous.”

She was a long-time member of the Greenford Christian Church.

Wanda held a special fondness for the Christmas season. She was known to leave her tree up for most of the year, and she has quite an extensive collection of snowmen.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 16 at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Highland Memorial Park.

