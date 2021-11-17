Wanda F. Hofmann, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda F. Hofmann (Best), 70, of Leetonia, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, due to complications from Covid.

She was born on March 22, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late William J. and Naomi (Wilson) Best.

Wanda graduated in 1951 from East Palestine High School and retired as a branch manager from Farmers National Bank.

She enjoyed decorating, making crafts, gardening, and shopping. She was a reader and passed her love of reading onto her children. Wawa was loved so much by her big crazy family! She was known for being a generous gift giver and always had the best costumes at the family’s annual Halloween party. She enjoyed watching the Browns, Buckeyes, and Indians play and learned to tolerate the Steelers for her son-in-law. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved visiting her family in Erwin, North Carolina, where she spent her summers growing up.

She is survived by Jerry Hofmann, her loving husband of 51 years, and their children, Melanie (Eric) Strohecker of Columbiana, Ohio; and Jeremy (Susan) Hofmann of Oswego, Illinois; grandchildren, Eli Strohecker, Mia Strohecker, Ian Hofmann and Aidan Hofmann; her siblings, Tonda (Leon) Fowler, John (Lynn) Best, Marla (Skip) Seeger, Mike (Patty) Best, Tina Best and Jeff (Linda) Best; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Salem Regional Hospital for their kindness and care.

Following Wanda’s wishes, no services are being held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stark Memorial, Salem Ohio.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wanda F. (Best) Hofmann, please visit our floral store.