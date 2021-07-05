Walter Henry Ulrich, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Henry Ulrich, 92, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center.

Walter was born January 24, 1929 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Andreas and Agnes (Binder) Ulrich.

Walter was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a computer operator at E.W. Bliss Company for 45 years, retiring in 1991.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem. Walter was also a member and officer of the Salem Saxon Club and Retiree’s and was a life member of Salem Elks Lodge #305.

Walter enjoyed golfing and golfed in many leagues. Some of his other passions were bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Eshleman), whom he married July 22, 2002; two daughters, Deborah Emelo of Salem and Dawn (Dick) Jackson of Salem; son, Dennis Ulrich of Salem; two step-daughters, Beth Waller of Atlanta and Kristy Garfole of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Kurt, Keith, Josh and Andrea; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Rinehart) Ulrich in 1999; three sisters, Hilda Kerr, Freda Gray and Helen Montgomery; four brothers, Andrew, George, John and Fritz Ulrich; two son-in-laws, Barry Emelo and Ray Garfole.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Stark Memorial. A Elks Service will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Friends and family will also be received Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family requests donations be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460 or the Salem Elks #305 Scholarship Fund, 824 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460, Salem Saxon Scholarship Fund, 1980 New Garden Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.