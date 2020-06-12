Walter Emil Hartman, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Emil Hartman, Jr., was born on June 29, 1948 in Salem, Ohio. He joined his heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was 71 years of age.

In his early years he played baseball until he was struck in the eye by a baseball, which caused him to lose vision in one eye.

Wally was a 1966 graduate of United Local High School. After that, he primarily enjoyed to golf, hunt, and fish. Wally would hunt and fish with anyone who would be willing to go with him. His favorite times were taking either his children or nephews out into the woods. He had the gift of conversation. Once he acquired his hot rod, he would go with the Kool Time Cruisers to every car show, where he could to sit and talk with anyone.

He belonged and was an active member of Lake Mount Church of Christ, where he shared his gift of singing with the congregation. He owned his own mason business. During that time, he taught his sons how to be hardworking and as dedicated as he was. Even then, he was always ready to help anyone in need.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Betty Jane Hartman, his sister, Verla Del Madison.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann Louise Hartman, his brother-in-law, Chuck Madison. Wally had two sons, Jason (Loretta) Hartman and Adam Hartman; nephew, Chis (Jody) Lease; one grandchild, Cordelia Belle Hartman and one more on the way; as well as his great nephews, Mason and Brogan Lease.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Lake Mount Church of Christ with Evangelists, Jason Cole and Dick Chambers officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. For the safety of the Hartman family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 St. Rt. 7, New Waterford, OH 44445.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Walter’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Emil Hartman Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.