Walter A. Burkey, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter A. Burkey, age 87 died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Briar Hill Nursing Home in Middlefield.

He was born April 3, 1933 in Columbiana, son of the late Hurlen and Myrtle (Bartholomew) Burkey.

Walter was a graduate of Fairfield High School and graduate of Youngstown State University.

He served in the United States Army, receiving the National Defense Good Conduct Service Medal.

Walter worked as a machinist at Coe Manufacturing for nine years and Wean United Engineering for 30 years.

He was a member of Grace Church of Columbiana and a life-member of Salem Hunting Club. Walter enjoyed hunting, target shooting and reloading gun shells in his past time. He was an avid reader and could discuss any subject.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty R. (Collette) Burkey of Columbiana whom he married June 18, 1954; two sons, Randall M. (Carol) Burkey of Niles and Brian H. (Trish) Burkey of Chardon and several step-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, two infant sons, a brother, Robert Burkey and three sisters, Esther Fisher, Margaret Klepfer and Erma Kyser also preceded him in death.

A private family service will be held at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be at Columbiana Cemetery.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter A. Burkey, please visit our tribute store.