Wallace Richard Flemming, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace Richard Flemming, Sr., 84, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare Center. He was born April 1, 1937.

Wallace served in the United States Army working on a tanker.

His wife, Evelyn (Shoaff) Flemming preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Richard Flemming of Lisbon and a stepdaughter, Wendy Shoaff.

No services will be held.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wallace “Richard” Flemming Sr., please visit our floral store.