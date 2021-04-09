Wallace Richard Flemming, Sr., Salem, Ohio

April 3, 2021

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace Richard Flemming, Sr., 84, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare Center. He was born April 1, 1937.

Wallace served in the United States Army working on a tanker.

His wife, Evelyn (Shoaff) Flemming preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Richard Flemming of Lisbon and a stepdaughter, Wendy Shoaff.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

