BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walker Samuel Symons, born on January 11, 2020 in Boardman, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022 surrounded by loving family members. Walker suffered a bowel obstruction due to an undetected fibrous tissue wrapped around his small intestine that was present since birth.

Walker was a bright light to his family and everyone that had the joy of knowing him. He was a happy boy most often recognized by his yellow boots and his genuine love for life, as well as the people around him. At such a young age, Walker saw personalities and interacted with each loved one appropriately so anyone that knew him felt loved and pure joy in his presence. Walker’s favorite people ranged from his young cousins in Florida and Ohio; Sadie, Jonathan II, Carson, Zachary, C.J. and Gianna, to his immediate family and Aunt Connie, Aunt Tracy and Uncle Chad. Most notably his favorite place in Ohio and person to visit was Mimi at the farm. His older cousins Jonathan, Lauren, Stephen and Kylee in Florida held a special place in Walker’s heart, as well as his B.F.F. Amelia, his Thia Feta Katina and his very big church family. Walker loved everything outdoors, cows, horses and to follow his daddy to his work truck. His favorite show was Little Baby Bum and Big Boss Baby.

He leaves behind his parents, Ryan and Melissa (Musch) Symons; brother, Aiden Howard and sister, Rylee Moore. Two grandparents, Ron and Patricia Symons (Turk), as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Marilyn Lucente and paternal uncle, Samuel L. Turk Jr.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Stark Memorial in Salem and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Ave., Boardman, OH 44512.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Youngstown.

A livestream of the funeral will be available on the Trinity Fellowship Facebook page as well as the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Ave., Boardman, OH 44512. This church changed our life, especially Walker and Rylee’s life.

