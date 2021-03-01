Walburga Katharina Spack, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walburga Katharina Spack, 95, of Salem, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her home.

She was born November 20, 1925 in Ochtendung, Germany, daughter of the late Johann and Barbara (Weiler) Simon.

She was the owner of the former Lamplight Cafeteria in Salem.

Walburga was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and member of Salem Saxon Club Branch 18.

Her husband, John F. Spack whom she married January 31, 1948 preceded her in death April 19, 2005.

Survivors include daughters, Marita Spack of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Barbara Spack of Salem; sons, Arthur J. (Li) Spack of Hudson and John F. Spack, Jr. of Columbus; sisters, Anneliese Rothbrust of Salem, Helga Blotzki of Germany and Marlene (Horst) Minwegen of Germany; brothers, Karl Heinz (Kathe Liesl) Simon of Germany and Hans (Betine) Simon of Germany; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marianne Vogt and brothers, Johann Weiler, Josef Simon, Hermann Simon, Friedrich Simon and Anton Simon.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Beloit.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

To send condolences, “Hugs from Home”, record a video message or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.