Vivian Marie Fryman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Marie Fryman, age 87, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, August 12, 2021, at her home in Salem.

She was born May 29, 1934, in Salineville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Hazel (Gerren) Hogue; a brother, Gary Hogue and recently by her son, Bruce L. Fryman.

She married her husband of 67 years, Donald Fryman, on February 21, 1954. He was from Wellsville, Ohio

In addition to her husband, Donald Fryman, she is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Stephen) Sitler of Leetonia Ohio; grandchildren, Kayla and Valarie Sitler of Leetonia; daughter-in-law, Barbara Ott Fryman of Salem; grandchildren, Bruce Andrew Fryman, Jr., Amanda Fryman and Josh (Erin) Ott; a sister, Norma Hogue of East Liverpool; a brother, Larry (Barbara) Hogue of Hammondsville, Ohio; a couple of sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and a few nieces and nephews.

She was a dedicated and proud mother of her children and grandchildren and a good wife. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was happy tending to her flowers and tomatoes and dining out with her husband.

No good-byes were able to be said but her love for each of us is safely tucked within our hearts.

Private services are being held with burial at Woodland Cemetery in Salineville, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem, Ohio.

