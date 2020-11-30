Virginia Leer Faulkiner, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lee Faulkiner, 84, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 24, 1936, in Salem, daughter of the late Henry and Marie (Allison) McClish.

Virginia worked as an assembler for over 10 years at Warren Molded Plastics, retiring in 2005.

She was Baptist by faith.

Virginia was an auxiliary member of the Salem AMVETS Post 45.

Her husband, Franklin D. Faulkiner, Sr., whom she married in 1958 preceded her in death May 23, 2005.

Survivors include two sons, John T. Faulkiner and fiancée, Shannon Martin and Frank Faulkiner, Jr., both of Salem; four daughters, Wanda (Jeff Odey) Bender of Salem, Rose Dibacco of Salem, Joanna Faulkiner of Salem and Joyce (Dick) Elliott of Columbiana; two sisters, Sandy Owens of Alliance and Judy Garlough of Leetonia; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband; a brother, Richard McClish and two sisters, Shirley Uyselt and Barb Reynolds, also preceded her in death.

No services will be held.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem AMVETS Post 45, 750 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

