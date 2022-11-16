LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia (Martin) Jett, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 15, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born to Lawrence and Florence Martin of Marietta on January 25, 1935.

After graduating high school, the youngest of three children, Virginia married her husband, Charles William Jett, of 30 years until his death in 1984.

She is survived by a sister, Barbara Hopp; children, William Jett, Cheryl Adkins (Dwayne), Karen Thomas (Michael), Kathleen Jett (Ernie Albaugh) and Charles Jett II (Stacie) and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed drawing, reading, watching her favorite movies and volunteering with local charities. Anyone that met her will attest, she is one of the most loving, giving and kind natured people you will ever know. Virginia was always willing to help others. From making sure you had something to eat, a place to stay, giving you advice, or comforting you in your time of need. Above all was the love of her family. She gave all of herself to her family unconditionally. Even in her final days, she was more concerned about her family than herself. It is these best parts of her we will carry with us and share with our families for the rest of our lives.

We are forever grateful to the special nurses, Jennifer, Barbetta, Vicky, Ryan and Chaplin John of Harmony Cares Hospice. Thank you for your thoughtfulness and compassion while caring for Virginia.

Her final resting place will be East Lawn Memorial Park in Marietta Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Harmony Cares Hospice, 25825 Science Park Drive #255, Beachwood, OH 44122 or a charity that is special to you.

Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, you are now at peace. You will be remembered always and loved forever. Jenny is God’s newest Angel.

