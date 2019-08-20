Virginia “Ginny” M. Sox, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” M. Sox, age 89, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Courtyard of Lexington.

She was born April 4, 1930 in Mogadore, the daughter of the late Ralph and Bessie (Griggy) Martin.

Virginia worked at the Salem High School as a cashier. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and a 1949 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include her husband, John Sox whom she married April 26, 1952; one daughter, Marcie Yuhaniak of Salem; Julie (Trevor) Frazier and Joshua Nutter whom she raised as her own; 3 grandchildren, Kellee and John (Kara) Yuhaniak and Isabella Frazier; one great grandson, Luke Yuhaniak; two sisters and one brother.

Besides her parents, a daughter, Debra Sox Humberston and one sister also preceded her in death.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Grandview Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

No calling hours will be held.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Virginia’s obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.