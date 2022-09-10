SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino.

Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist with 30 years of employment.

His memberships include the St. Paul Catholic Church, Salem Elks Lodge #305, American Legion, O.S.I., Hose Club and Eves in Alliance.

Mr. Citino was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Diana) Citino, of Amelia Island, Florida; grandchildren, Derek and Brian; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Emilia.

Vince was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Bruckner) Citino, whom he married May 10, 1955, and siblings Patricia and Tom.

A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Hope Cemetery Chapel in Salem with military honors.

