SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent John Barrella, 93, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Salem, Ohio.

Vincent was born on November 20, 1928 in Newark, New Jersey the son of Carmine and Anna Barrella.

Vincent was a veteran of the US Navy and served in World War II.

Vincent was a stone mason in New York and New Jersey.

He was loved and will be missed by his family. He was a great storyteller.

Survivors include Margaret (Falzone) Barrella whom he married in 1949; daughter, Veronica (William) Hutt of Homeworth; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

No service will be held at this time.

