Victor J. Pappas, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor J. Pappas, age 31, of Poland, Ohio, died Friday, April 23, 2021.

He was born October 18, 1989, in Parma, Ohio, son of Elaine (Robert Toth) Mauro Pappas of Salem, Ohio and father, John (Andrea) Pappas of Cleveland, Ohio.

He was a 2008 graduate of West Branch High School and received his BS from Notre Dame College in 2012.

Victor worked as a commercial painter for JPI Painting.

Victor was an amazing son, brother, grandson and friend. Victor lived his life to the fullest touching anyone he met. As one special friend said, “Your energy was contagious like no one I’ve ever seen.” He never hesitated to help anyone in need, and his family was ALWAYS his top priority. Victor was a talented basketball player who played for both West Branch High School and Notre Dame College. If Victor wasn’t at work, you would find him at the Flying B Golf Course playing 18 with his brother, grandpa and friends and if you listened real close, everyone knew when he made a really great shot – or a really bad one.

Besides his parents, survivors include his brother, Andy (Meghan) Pappas, of Salem, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Bessie Pappas, of Parma, Ohio and maternal grandfather, Victor Mauro, of Salem, Ohio and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helen “Becky” Mauro and grandfather, Ernest Pappas.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, Salem, Ohio.

Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 1, 2021, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Flying B Golf Course in Salem, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Victor’s memory to the West Branch Athletics Boys’ Basketball Program by sending a check to 14277 Main St., Beloit, OH 44609.

