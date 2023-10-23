SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Vicki Marple, 73, Passed away Sunday morning, October 22, 2023, at her home in Salem, Ohio, from an ongoing battle with an undetermined illness.

Vicki was born on June 2, 1950, in Decator, Indiana the daughter of Burl (Bud) and Ellafaye (Faye) (Ogg) Gibson and came to the area as a child.

Vicki was a 1968 graduate of West Branch High School and frequently attended reunions.

She worked at the Salem Area Visiting Nurse Association as a visiting home health aide, retiring in 2015 after more than 30 years of serving others. She worked during the 70s and early 80s as a meatcutter at the A&P meat processing plant in Salem. Vicki was a CPR Instructor for 25 years and she collected donations for the Cancer Society and Red Cross. She was the sole maintenance and cleaning custodian for the Salem Plaza since 1978; a 365 day per year job for 45 years. Her tireless work ethic and attention to responsibilities were second to none and were passed on to her kids.

Her interests included sharing trivia questions, watching Christmas movies, making homemade fudge, listening to Rock & Roll (especially Elvis) and shopping for sales.

She was a member of North Benton Presbyterian Church for many years.

She thoroughly enjoyed being a mom, Grandma and Nana and will be dearly missed and memories cherished.

Vicki leaves two children, Michael Marple and his wife, Marcia, of Houston, Texas and Traci Hays and her husband, Tom, of Salem; six grandchildren, Tracy (Ralph) Montgomery of Texas, Jessica (Arthur) Waltersdorf of Texas, Corey (Jayme) Mountz-Marple of New York, Tyler (Sierra Cannon) Brooks of Salem, Hanna Brooks of Salem and Tommy Hays of Salem; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way, as well as one brother, Steve Gibson and his wife, Jane, of Canfield.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Burl “Bud” and Ellafaye “Faye” Gibson.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2023, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio in Vicki’s name.

