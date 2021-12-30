SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lynn Cowan, 66, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare Center.

She was born February 23, 1955 in Salem, daughter of Donald L. Cowan and the late Anna Jean (Blake) Cowan.

Vicki was a 1973 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked as a technician for 46 ½ years at Bell Telephone and AT&T, retiring last year.

Survivors include her father, Donald L. Cowan, and a brother, Andy (Cindy) Cowan of Salem.

Besides her mother, a sister, Terry Webb, also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Stark Memorial. The family requests that masks be worn and follow social distancing.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

