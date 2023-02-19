STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica G. “Sis” Kovach, nee Guidos, 94, of Boardman passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Veronica was born February 10, 1929 in Struthers, Ohio.

Mrs. Kovach was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, bird-watching, baking, cooking, spending time with her family and chocolate. Her family treasures the beautiful birthday celebration they recently shared at her home.

Veronica leaves behind four children, Dr. Rosemary (Dr. Robert) Wallace of Texas, Michael Kovach (the late Joan Puharich Kovach) of Canfield and twin daughters, Maureen (Tim) Newell of Boardman and Dr. Christine Kovach of Canfield. Veronica was also the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Claudia Kovach (Dan Madden), Dr. Colleen Kovach (Dr. Alex Kmet), Caryn (Major Alec) Roman, Michael “Chip” (Erin) Kovach, Megan (Robert) Baugher, Audrey Keleman and Donald Jackson and six great-grandchildren, Caroline, Clara, George and Colt Roman and Mike and Mabel Madden.

Veronica was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Michael Kovach, whom she married on June 1, 1950. A great-grandson, John Marshall Baugher, preceded Veronica in death as well as six siblings, Sr. Mary Genevieve, Margaret Shuttleworth, Irene Seeman, Michael Guidos, Edward Guidos and Barbara Ann Reese.

A Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the Liturgy.

Veronica will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville, OH.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Veronica’s honor to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in appreciation of their support 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

To send condolences visit starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Veronica “Sis” G. (Guidos) Kovach, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.