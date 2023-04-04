SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon L. “Vern” McDevitt, 77, of Winona passed away the morning of Monday April 3, 2023 in Salem.

Born April 1, 1946 in Kensington, he was the son of the late Duwayne and Kathryn (Jackson) McDevitt.

Vern was a devoted husband and father and lifelong resident of Winona. Known for his sense of humor, he enjoyed his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Vern also enjoyed bird watching for American Bald Eagles, with is wife; being outside, working in his yard, antiquing, Clydesdales, and going to Amish country for cheese and cookies.

A member of Winona United Methodist Church, Vern worked at E.W. Bliss Company and United Local Schools, from which he retired in 2006.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie (Lindesmith) McDevitt whom he married July 22, 1967; two children, Jason (Sara) McDevitt and Kelly (Dan Chaffee) McDevitt; grandchildren, Ethan and Emma McDevitt; siblings, Kathryn McDevitt and Gary (Renee) McDevitt; and sister-in-law, Linda McDevitt.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Duwayne, Jr. and Lawrence McDevitt.

Relatives and friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thurs., April 6, 2023, and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Fri. April 7, 2023 at Stark Memorial. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Fri., April 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vern’s name to Winona United Methodist Church, PO. Box 25 Winona, Ohio 44493.

If unable to attend, send a complimentary “Hugs from Home” at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com. You may also call the funeral home to order flowers from John Burkey, directly.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vernon ‘Vern’ L. McDevitt, please visit our floral store.