SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon H. Isaacs II, 61, of Salem, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home.

He was born on August 10, 1961, in Salem to the late Vernon H. and Barbara (Watson) Isaacs I.

He was a christian by faith.

Vernon was employed as a janitor at Xcel Industrial Services.

He was a member of the Salem Italian American Club. In his free time, Vernon enjoyed working on cars and was a big motorcycle enthusiast. He really enjoyed his time with friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jocelynne Isaacs, Sybill Isaacs, Trey Isaacs and Veronica Isaacs and brother, Howard Isaacs.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Sue Lewis and brother, David Isaacs.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Salem Italian American Club.

