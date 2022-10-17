LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tucker Daniel Kufleitner of Leetonia, 22, affectionately known by his pals as “Mr. Kufleitner,” passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 16, 2022.

He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2000.

Tucker was known for his infectious smile and his photographic memory. His greatest passions included VeggieTales, Disney films, his favorite actor, Robin Williams (whose characters were featured prominently as Halloween costumes), and the BET channel. He enjoyed various genres of music and had a penchant for memorizing artists, albums, lyrics, and dates of release for his favorite hits. Tucker fondly anticipated each and every holiday, especially when surrounded by his favorite foods, gift giving, and the people he loved.

He is survived by his parents, Beth Bezeredi Kufleitner and R. John Kufleitner; his twin brother, Tanner, his older siblings, Ashlynn and Josh, and his caretaker and best friend Morgan Lloyd.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald L. “Pappy” Bezeredi; grandmother, Alice L. Myers Bezeredi; grandmother, Patricia L. Kufleitner and grandfather, Robert W. Kufleitner.

He is deeply loved and will be missed by many.

Friends and family may attend calling hours at Stark Memorial in Salem on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem at 10:00 a.m. Thursday October 20, 2022. Friends and family may congregate at Stark Memorial prior to the service at 9:00 a.m., where prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Rich Center, 1 University Plaza Youngstown, OH 44555, Potential Development, 2405 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44507, and/or the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley, 755 Boardman Canfield Rd., Boardman, OH 44512.

