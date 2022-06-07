SALEM – Trudi G. Foster, age 82, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at East Liverpool City Hospital.

She was born September 27, 1939 in Lisbon, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert A. and Gladys (Wreath) Barger.

Trudi was a member of the First Friends Church of Salem.

She was 1957 graduate of Lisbon High School.

She was the assistant manager of the Yum Yum Tree in Salem before retiring in 2005 with 17 years of service.

Trudi was a volunteer at the Salem Community Hospital, Red Cross, Lifeline of Columbiana, Campfire Girls, and the Banquet of Salem.

Her husband, James W. Foster whom she married June 8, 1958 preceded her in death June 17, 2016.

Survivors include daughters, Christine Coontz-Sowards of Columbiana; Lisa (James) Criss of Lisbon; four grandchildren; Andrea Brown, Sarah (Kevin) Rice, Dustin Lato, Megan (Josh) James; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Webber of Columbiana.

She was also preceded in death by her stepfathers, Leo Webber and Clarence Rick.

Trudi spent the last two years living at Crossroads Assisted Living followed by Calcutta Health Care where she received great care & love from the staff.

The family will receive guests June 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home in Lisbon.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Ellen Barney officiating.

A private interment will be held on a later date at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Center, (330) 549-9259 1899 Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Friends and family may also share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Trudi G. (Barger) Foster, please visit our floral store.