Trina Lee (Austin) Witherstine, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trina Lee (Austin) Witherstine, age 37 died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 3, 1983 in Canton, daughter of Tom Austin Sr. and Tina (Miller) Wilkins.

Trina was a graduate of Perry High School in Massillon.

She served in the United States National Guard.

She worked as a clerk at Circle K.

Survivors include her husband, Brad Witherstine; mother, Tina Wilkins; father, Tom (Debra) Austin, Sr.; two sisters, Amy (Condos) Morgan and Shelley Condos, both of Massillon; three brothers, Tommy Austin of Canton, Daniel Austin of Texas and Raymond Cooper of Texas.

No services will be held.

