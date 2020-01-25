Tommy Simmons, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Simmons passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton Ohio.

He was born on October 10, 1946 in Lanesville, West Virginia.

Tommy was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1968-1970.

He retired from General Motors in October of 2006 after 35 years of service.

He loved deer hunting, watching football and going fishing on Lake Erie with his friends.

Tommy leaves his wife of 52 years, Shirley (Wilfong); one son, Scott and his wife, LeAnna and one grandson, Connor, who he loved to play and take walks with. He also leaves three sisters, Rosalie Vance of Lanesville, West Virginia, Norma (Mark Toth) of Philippi, West Virginia and Shirley (Danny Wilson) of Manassas, Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

He always had a kind word, treated everyone like family, and helped anyone in any way he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruby (Roy) Simmons and one brother, Ronald Roy.

We love you Old Man.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Mac Kelly officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

