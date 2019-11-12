Tommy Joe Shultz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Joe Shultz, age 37 died at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born July 3, 1982 in Ravenna, son of Sherry A. (Henderson) Shultz and the late William R. Shultz.

Tommy worked as a welder for nine years at Winkle Industries in Alliance.

He was a 2000 graduate of Salem High School. Tommy was a loving son, father, companion, brother and uncle.

Survivors include his mother, Sherry Shultz of Salem; companion Jessica Cameron of Salem; a son, Jason Shultz of Salem; four daughters, Emma Shultz of Salem, Jayden Cameron-Shultz at home, Kendra Cameron at home and Makayla Cameron-Dawes at home; two sisters, Jackie (Rick) Graffius and Jessica Shultz, both of Salem and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, a nephew, Isaiah Graffius also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.