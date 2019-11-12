Tommy Joe Shultz, Salem, Ohio

Stark Memorial Funeral Home

November 9, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tommy Joe Shultz, Salem, Ohio-obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Joe Shultz, age 37 died at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born July 3, 1982 in Ravenna, son of Sherry A. (Henderson) Shultz and the late William R. Shultz.

Tommy worked as a welder for nine years at Winkle Industries in Alliance.

He was a 2000 graduate of Salem High School. Tommy was a loving son, father, companion, brother and uncle.

Survivors include his mother, Sherry Shultz of Salem; companion Jessica Cameron of Salem; a son, Jason Shultz of Salem; four daughters, Emma Shultz of Salem, Jayden Cameron-Shultz at home, Kendra Cameron at home and Makayla Cameron-Dawes at home; two sisters, Jackie (Rick) Graffius and Jessica Shultz, both of Salem and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, a nephew, Isaiah Graffius also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com