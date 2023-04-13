WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Michael Oaks, 61, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at East Liverpool Hospital.

Todd was born on June 19, 1961 in Youngstown, the son of the late William and Shirley (Hillman) Oaks.

He was a 1980 graduate of United Local High School. He went on to attend Columbiana County Joint Vocational School.

Todd was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy (Fry) Oaks of Wellsville; one son, Jason (Erika) King of Salem; siblings, Jeff (Ellen) Oaks of Massillon, Brett (Theresa) Oaks of Mechanicstown, Eric (Patricia) Oaks of Alliance, Justin (Amelia) Oaks of Stow and Megan (Christian) Beck of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; stepmother, Deb Oaks of Columbiana; six grandchilden; aunts, Garnet Citeroni and Bonnie Protz; uncle, George Oaks and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Todd was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Oaks.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

