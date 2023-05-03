SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Jeffrey Beeson, 60, died suddenly Monday, May 1, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Todd was born on July 8, 1962 in Salem, the son of the late Albert James Beeson III and Lois (Tesmer) Beeson.

He was a 1980 graduate of West Branch High School. Todd then attended the Police Academy in Salem and attended fire school.

He retired as the Public Works Director for the City of Canfield, where he worked for 15 years. Prior to that he was Police Chief at Goshen Township Police Department from 1990-2001 and was Captain for the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department 1981-2001. He also served as an arson investigator.

Todd was a member Goshen Good Growers and a 4-H adviser. He was a Goshen Township Trustee from 2010-2018. Todd was very active at the Canfield Fair, where he enjoyed showing his antique tractors.

Todd enjoyed hunting, grilling and using his smoker cooking for people. He was known for his beef jerky. He enjoyed farming vegetables, pumpkins, corn which he would sell with his wife Heather at their roadside stand. One of Todd’s other joys was playing Santa Claus for the kids throughout the year.

Survivors include his wife, Heather Beeson (Young), whom he married October 17, 2015; siblings, Randy (Linda) Beeson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Marcia (Dave) Todd of Leetonia, Donn (MaryLou) Beeson of Leetonia, Kathy (Rick) Smith of Inman, South Carolina, Jamie Calley of Seattle, Washington, Kerry Beeson of Salem and Kelly Clark of Newton Falls; one stepson, Jacob Young of Charleston, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Todd was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Beeson; two nieces and one nephew.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date

