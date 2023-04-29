SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd A. Buckman, 55, of Salem, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

He was the son of Rick and Cindy Buckman.

Todd was a graduate of West Branch High School and Kent State University’s physical therapy program.

He worked as a PTA in Texas and Colorado.

He loved his furry companion, Frankie.

He leaves behind his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his dog, Frankie.

A celebration of life will take place privately by his family.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Todd A Buckman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.