Tina Louise Welton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Louise Welton, age 59 died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 14, 1960 in Salem, daughter of the late Frank and Shirley Siple Bazidlo.

Tina was a 1979 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Salem Ladies Auxiliary. Tina was of the Catholic faith and one of her true passions was decorating.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Welton, whom she married August 29, 1997; one son, Craig Bazidlo of Salem and one brother, John Bazidlo of Salem.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Stark Memorial.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield at a later date.

