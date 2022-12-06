WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina (Cross) Taylor, 50, passed away December 6, 2022, at Hospice House of Poland.

She was born March 8, 1972, daughter of Linda (Reedy) Risden and the late Michael Cross.

She was the perfect soulmate to her husband, Daniel. Her family meant everything to her. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Tina really enjoyed the beach.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Taylor whom she married May 17, 2009; mother, Linda Risden; grandmother, Mariana Davis; daughter, Brittany Harrold; three step-children, Ravyn, Xya, and Xanthyr Taylor; brother, Brian (Megan) Cross; stepbrother, Michael (Renee) Cross; two grandchildren, Addison and Ethan Harrold and two step-grandchildren, Xenna and Ophelia.

Tina is preceded in death by her father, Michael Cross and brother, David Cross.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

