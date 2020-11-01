Timothy S. Davis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy S. Davis, 65, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 29, 1955 in Salem, son of the late Wilmer and Margaret (Scott) Davis.

Timothy was a graduate of Salem High School.

He worked at Edward R. Hart Company as a truck driver and in a warehouse for 20 years.

He was a car enthusiast and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn (Zimmerman) whom he married February 12, 1977; two sons, Tom VanHorn of Salem and Shane Davis of Alliance; two sisters, Sandy Bloor of Leetonia and Peggy (Ron) Clingerman of Salem; two brothers, Richard (Judy) Davis and Dennis (Ruth) Davis, both of Salem; grandchildren, Zach VanHorn, Josh VanHorn, Kayla VanHorn, Kaiden Blair, Zoie Davis, Brandon VanHorn, Sophie Davis and Libbie Davis and four great-grandchildren, Tiara, Dominick, Addilyn and Gunner VanHorn.

Besides his parents, a son, Bradley VanHorn and sister, Mary Clarkson also preceded him in death.

No services will be held.

