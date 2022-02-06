SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy A. Chamberlain, 55, was promoted to glory on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born June 3, 1966, in Salem, the son of Charles M. and Florence M. (Harrington) Chamberlain.

Timothy spent thirty years in the healthcare field and over thirty years volunteering as a Fireman and EMT at various locations around the community.

He was a member of The Salvation Army Salem Corps, serving as the Assistant Corps Sergeant Major and the Salvation Army Disaster Services, helping during numerous disasters including 9/11.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Rebecca S. (Baldwin) Chamberlain, whom he married and loved dearly, on October 28, 2006; a daughter, Laura R. Chamberlain; a son, David S. Chamberlain, both of Sebring, Ohio; a brother, William H. (Kimberly) Chamberlain; a sister-in-law, Beth L. Baldwin, both of Salem; four nephews and a niece, as well as many aunts. He is also survived by additional loved ones whom he loved as his own, Nichole A. Curtis and Raistlin Curtis and their children, whom he loved as grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Salvation Army with Captains Angelica and Gene Spence officiating. A time of visitation will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Tuesday February 8, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and at The Salvation Army on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 703, Salem, OH 44460, in honor of Timothy Chamberlain.

