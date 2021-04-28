Timothy A. Boggs, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy A. Boggs, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 2, 1969 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Donald Earl Boggs Sr. and Carol (Rankin) Boggs.

Timothy was a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ in Rogers.

He worked for Floor Pros with his nephew, Rich Frank. Timothy also had worked for Ballonoff and U.S. Can.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

He is survived by one son, Timothy Ralph Boggs of Butler, Pennsylvania; his mother Carol Boggs of East Palestine; one sister, Sherree (Kevin) Steves of Abingdon, Maryland; one brother, Donald (Sandy) Boggs of East Palestine and three grandchildren, Bryston, Adalaya and Lyla.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial with Pastor Terry Rankin officiating.

There will be a dinner provided immediately following the service at Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 St. Rt. 7, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

