Thomas William Johnston, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas William Johnston, age 84 died at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born March 16, 1935 on Maple Street in Salem the son of the late Arthur and Marie (Ward) Johnston.

He was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School and a 1962 graduate of Kent State. Tom served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1957 as a cryptographer stationed in Germany and Turkey on the Black Sea. He was a meat buyer at the A & P warehouse for ten years and has worked at Gordon Brothers for the past 40 years.

Tom bowled on the same team for 30 years, was an avid golfer and was most proud of his “Green Jacket”. He was a life member of the Salem Independent Hose Co.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Morry (Beeler) Johnston and his daughter, Sarah (Kevin) Jenkins; two grandsons, Cameron (Sarah) Jenkins and Julian (Monika) Jenkins and a great granddaughter, Claire. Two sons, Joel and Dan Johnston of Salem also survive.

A sister, Lois Leslie and a brother, James Johnston also preceded him in death.

Tom requested no services be held. He hoped to be remembered fondly by friends. He went gently into that good night.

The family wants to thank Community Hospice for all their excellent care, especially his nurse, Bernie.

Memorial donations may be made to Salem Independent Hose Co. Scholarship Fund, 633 Pershing St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

