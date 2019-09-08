Thomas Walter Fidoe, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Walter Fidoe, age 88 died at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 31, 1931 in Salem, the son of the late Thomas E. and Lenora (Smith) Fidoe.

Tom retired in 1990 from the Chrysler Corporation where he was a manager for 11 years.

He previously owned the An-Doe Tool and Die. Tom was a resident of the area except for 21 years he lived in Florida and Michigan.

He was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School, attended the Salem Trades Class and later taught the Trades Class for eight years.

Tom was a member of Salem First Christian Church and the Lions Club.

His wife, Caresse G. (Cozza) Fidoe whom he married February 9, 1949, preceded him in death on February 12, 2012.

Survivors include a son, Gregory Fidoe of Canfield; a daughter, Wendy Taylor of Altoona, Pennsylvania and Kathie Sabatino of Salem; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a brother, Harry Fidoe of Hammond, Louisiana.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Earth and Maxine Whitmen.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Leonard Moore, officiating.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.