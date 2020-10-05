Thomas R. Danklef, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTribtues) – Thomas R. Danklef, 86, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6 at the church. Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

