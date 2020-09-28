Thomas Paul Bennett, Sr., Sebring, Ohio

Sebring-Thomas Paul Bennett, Sr., 68, died September 27, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare Center.

Thomas was born July 18, 1952 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Bennett.

He worked as a press operator at Ventra in Salem.

Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Thomas is survived by his wife, the former Sally Crabtree, whom he married Dec 2, 1988; one son, Thomas Paul (Michelle) Bennett Jr.; one daughter, Stephanie Bennett of Alliance; one brother, Robert (Wendy) Bennett of Kent; four grandchildren, Noelle and Kayleigh Bennett; Jordan Collins and Jaydon Bennett.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Bennett and one sister, Louise Crider.

A private graveside service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

The family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice and Salem West for their excellent care.

Donations may be made in Thomas’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

