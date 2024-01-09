SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Papic, known affectionately as T.J. by his friends and family, passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center, at the age of 39, after surviving several major heart attacks in recent years and being diagnosed with heart disease. He succumbed to another attack on Friday, January 5, 2024.

He was born on January 23, 1984, in Salem, the son of Sandra DiAntonio and the late Steven Papic.

Thomas was a beloved son, brother and friend known for his kindness, humor and friendly demeanor. Thomas was known for his infectious laugh.

Thomas attended Salem Senior High School and graduated with the Class of 2002.

Thomas held a wide range of occupations but fell in love with cooking and worked at many local restaurants.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, bringing the same enthusiasm to game days as he did to every plate he served. He also loved home remodeling and working on vehicles. Thomas had a love for technology and had a knack for building computers, a hobby that showcased his meticulous nature and problem-solving skills. This interest was yet another avenue through which he connected with those around him, often helping friends and family with their tech troubles.

Thomas is survived by his loving mother, Sandra DiAntonio of Salem; his brother, Phillip Scott Papic and wife, Michelle, of Salem; his brother, Jacob Graybeal of Fayetteville, North Carolina; his sister, Megan Papic of Lisbon; his life-long partner, Kala Craig of Salem, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved Husky, Aryiah.

He was predeceased by his father, Steven Papic and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Thomas’s family was the cornerstone of his life, he cherished the time he spent surrounded by their love and support. Those who knew Thomas will remember him not just for the joy he brought into their lives but, for the everyday kindness he showed to everyone he met. His humor was a beacon of light and his friendly approach to life made him a cherished presence in the Salem community. The loss of Thomas James Papic will be deeply felt by his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. As we say goodbye to Thomas, we also celebrate the indelible mark he left on our hearts and the countless memories that will continue to bring smiles to our faces. His spirit, full of kindness and laughter, will live on in the stories we share and the love we hold for him. Thomas’s legacy is one of love, laughter and the power of kindness. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 1014 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Long officiating.

