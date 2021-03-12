Thomas James Lesek, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Lesek, 70, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. He was born March 10, 1951 in Warren, son of the late Frank V. and Elizabeth (Smart) Lesek.

Thomas served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Thomas was voted Mechanic of the Year with the Falcon Co.

He loved his family, enjoyed fishing and always had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis (Gross) Lesek whom he married July 28, 1976; son, Joseph (Jennifer) Lesek of Miami, Florida; sister, Sue (Thomas) Moore of Salem and a grandson Levi Lesek.

Besides his parents, a sister, Wanda Ciarlitto and a brother, John F. Lesek also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

